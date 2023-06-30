Andrea Cardinale admits killing Italian couple in Thornaby
- Published
A man has admitted killing an Italian couple at a flat on Teesside.
The bodies of Antonino Calabrò, 26, known as Nino, and 20-year-old Francesca Di Dio were discovered in the flat in Thornaby on 21 December 2022.
Andrea Cardinale, 21, of Thornaby Road, denied murder but admitted two counts of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutors at Teesside Crown Court accepted his pleas and he will be sentenced at a later date.
When the two charges were put to him, Cardinale, who appeared via videolink from HMP Durham, said: "I plead not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility."
He was remanded into custody with sentencing provisionally listed for 15 August.
The couple were reportedly engaged to be married.
