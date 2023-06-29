Middlesbrough A66 to stay closed after pipe falls from lorry
A road often cited as one of the region's busiest will remain closed for a number of days after a large pipe fell off a lorry, the council has said.
Middlesbrough Council has warned drivers to expect a "lengthy closure" on the A66 westbound between North Ormesby and Cargo Fleet Lane.
The 65ft (20m) industrial pipe, along with concrete, fell on to the road, near Shepherdson Way, on Wednesday.
The council said the pipe's removal would be "complex" and require a crane.
It added repairs to the surface of the road to the road would also be needed, after witnesses described the "craters" in the road left by the fallen pipe.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible until further notice, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a council spokesperson said.
