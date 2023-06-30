Middlesbrough man's artwork at Royal Academy exhibition
A painting by a regional artist of his autistic son has been chosen from thousands to be shown at the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition in London.
Errol Theunissen, a student advisor at Teesside University, started painting after breaking his legs and injuring his spine in a car accident in 1997.
His artwork delves into the struggles that his son experiences with communication.
He said he entered the show "on chance" and had not expected to be selected.
Mr Theunissen began painting while recovering from a car accident in Zimbabwe, more than 25 years ago.
His passion continued when he moved to the UK in 2002.
The work, entitled Don't Disturb Me, I'm Talking to my Nan, captures a rare moment when his son was on the phone to his grandmother.
Mr Theunissen said: "Sometimes my son finds communication quite difficult. Any disturbances, when he's trying to speak, he gets annoyed at - I painted him while he was on the phone, looking very annoyed!"
The Summer Exhibition was "one of the biggest worldwide exhibitions and there's such an array of art, of various methods - paintings, drawings and sculpture", he said.
"I was really happy and excited to see it there on one of the opening days."
Since his artwork was chosen, it has led to further opportunities, including shows at smaller galleries in Manchester and Newcastle and an exhibition of African art in London's Hackney.
Mr Theunissen said he wanted to use his experience to try and help more young people get into art.
"I'd like to look at ways I could maybe start running a programme for youth in Middlesbrough, where they can access art materials and start to practise," he said.
"You've got to be able to have the materials to develop a love for art, it costs money and I think a lot of kids miss out on it," he added.
The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition takes place at the Royal Academy in London, from 13 June to 20 August.
