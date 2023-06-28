Middlesbrough man jailed after setting victim on fire
- Published
A man who left his victim with "life-long injuries" when he set him on fire inside a house has been jailed.
Ismail Abdullah Elahamadi, 35, carried out the attack on another man on Middlesbrough's Crathorne Crescent.
It followed a verbal argument. The attack left the 46-year-old victim with severe burns and smoke inhalation, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Elahamadi was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, but not attempted murder. He was sentenced to 25 years.
The victim was treated at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after the attack, which took place on 19 September 2022.
In court, the judge imposed a 20-year sentence, with a five-year extension, due to the severity of the case.
Following sentencing, Dt Ch Insp Stu Hodgson, from Cleveland Police, said he was "pleased" with the term imposed.
"Residents in the area will no doubt have been concerned by what they saw," he said.
"We want to reassure those people that action has been taken and that Elahamadi will now spend a significant time behind bars as a result of his actions."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk