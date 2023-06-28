Lewis Capaldi: Teesside boy writes to singer after Glastonbury struggle
An 11-year-old with Tourette's syndrome has written to Lewis Capaldi lending his support after the singer struggled to finish his Glastonbury set.
James Craven was diagnosed with the condition on Friday - a day before watching the Scottish star, who also has Tourette's, perform at Glastonbury.
The youngster, from Teesside, wrote: "I like that you have Tourette's and you keep going with it."
Fans sang along with Capaldi after he fought to complete his set on Saturday.
On a sheet of A4 paper, James wrote: "Whenever I see you struggling but continue going, it brings a smile to my face", adding "you are a role model to everyone with Tourette's and it shows them that they can be successful".
Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, James said: "I know how he [Capaldi] feels, especially when he's ticking a lot. I look up to him."
'Collective voice'
His mum, Kate, said she was "proud" of her son's actions.
"He sat down at the kitchen table and wrote it based on what had happened to us over the weekend - with James's diagnosis on the Friday - and watching Lewis's performance.
"James has followed Lewis Capaldi for a long time. It was lovely to see him feel inspired and also, like a lot of the country, having compassion for his situation.
She added: "It's been really lovely [to see the reaction online]. I think it was the innocence and rawness of the letter [that has touched people].
James' dad, Joe, said: "I had a tear in my eye when I read it. It was lovely that he was thinking of someone else.
He said the family had received "lots of comments" from people with Tourette's on social media, who "recognise and understand" the singer's struggles.
"It's a collective voice with people feeling able to talk about it and that's a very healthy thing."
What is Tourette's syndrome?
- Tourette's syndrome (TS) is neurological condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics
- It usually starts during childhood, but symptoms normally improve after several years and sometimes go away completely
- Tics can be brought on by anything, but stress and anxiety are common triggers
- Most people with TS are not significantly affected by their tics or behaviours and so do not need medication. However, there are options available which can help control tics if they are causing problems
- More than 300,000 children and adults in the UK are living with TS
Sources: NHS and Tourette's Action
On Tuesday, Scottish singer Capaldi said he was "still learning to adjust to the impact" of his own Tourette's diagnosis last year.
Following his Glastonbury performance, he has called off his tour to address his mental and physical health - a move he described as "the most difficult decision of my life".
