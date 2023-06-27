Stockton baby rapist Jay Stephen Perren jailed for 30 years
A "devious and manipulative" rapist who attacked a baby and sexually exploited children has been jailed for 30 years.
Teesside Crown Court heard Jay Stephen Perren, 34, also recorded the abuse for his own "depraved pleasure".
Perren, 34, of Hartington Road, Stockton, admitted 25 offences including five rapes, one of which involved a child under 12 months.
Det Con Dave Medd, of Cleveland Police, said "devious and manipulative" Perren made the inquiry "extremely complex".
When police searched Perren's home, they found 33,000 images and videos of abuse on a memory card, recorded over several years.
Perren, previously known as Stephen Jardine, was jailed for 30 years on Tuesday.
He was given five years' extended licence.
He also pleaded guilty to:
- Two counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography.
- Three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
- Sexual assault.
- Sexual activity with a child.
- Causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
- Three counts of making indecent images of a child.
- Six counts of taking indecent images of a child.
- Two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Police found Perren had documented his crimes, storing them in digital folders under the victim's name or the location where they lived.
Claire Brinton, a specialist prosecutor with CPS North East's rape and serious sexual assault unit, said she hoped Perren's victims could "take some comfort" from the sentencing, "knowing their evidence played such a significant part in the lengthy imprisonment of a prolific and dangerous sexual predator".
