Redcar: Balamory-style painted seafront homes planned
- Published
A row of seaside properties could become awash with colour to help boost tourism with the "Balamory effect".
Homes in Newcomen Terrace, Redcar, will get a fresh lick of paint to "brighten up the area", taking inspiration from the CBeebies show of the same name.
Some £300,000 has been secured from the Redcar Town Deal and work could start after the summer.
Labour council leader Alec Brown said he had "wished" for years the seafront could have "a Balamory effect".
The houses are opposite the seafront's new cinema.
Conservative Redcar MP Jacob Young said the coloured housing would "look great as an entrance to our town".
The BBC children's programme was filmed on the waterfront of Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, and attracted two million viewers a week in the UK at its peak.
The Scottish village attracts thousands of tourists each year to view its brightly-painted frontage.
The money will come from the £25m that makes up the Redcar Town Deal and work will include improvements such as new guttering, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Owners surveyed
Mr Brown, who became leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council in May, said while the council did not own the buildings, it had surveyed the 22 owners who had given it their approval.
"I appreciate it is public money coming out of the town deal however it is a unique selling point we want to create for people here in Redcar," he told the BBC.
"It has been really, really popular on social media."
'Ensure it's maintained'
Walking nearby was Josie Crawford who welcomed the move and likened it to the filming of 2007 war epic Atonement, which was shot on the beach.
"It looked amazing," said the 69-year-old.
"I think it will tidy everywhere up and make everything look a lot better."
Paul Craig, 76, also backed the plan but added: "I just hope they keep the maintenance up that's all so that it stays pristine and new.
His wife Andrea, also 76, agreed: "I think it will look lovely as long as it's maintained to a good standard."
Other work being progressed by the council includes plans for a new family activity centre in Redcar High Street, a shipping container village on the seafront and improvements to the southern section of the Esplanade.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.