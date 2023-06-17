Durham Police report driver after trailer overladen
A driver has been reported for several offences after police found a trailer "massively overladen" with scrap metal.
Durham Police officers stopped the vehicle in Blackhall, near Peterlee, after concerned members of the public contacted them.
They said rusted metal and branches hanging from the trailer had damaged several vehicles during its journey.
The driver is alleged to have had no licence, no insurance and had failed a roadside drugs test.
A force spokesperson said the vehicle, trailer and its load had since been seized.
