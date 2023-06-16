Mike Veale: Ex-Cleveland Police chief accused of misconduct
A former Cleveland Police chief constable will face a misconduct hearing for allegedly making "unwanted remarks of a sexual nature".
Mike Veale will face a hearing in Middlesbrough later this month, the force's police and crime commissioner (PCC) said.
The alleged remarks date back to October and December 2018.
Cleveland PCC Steve Turner had no comment to make, pending the hearing which will begin on June 26.
In a notice about the hearing, the PCC's office said: "As detailed in the public notification, it is alleged that Mr Veale made unwanted remarks of a sexual nature in October and December 2018 to a colleague, and that this conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour."
Before his stint leading Cleveland Police, Mr Veale led a controversial inquiry into sexual allegations against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police.
He stepped down from Cleveland Police in 2019.
