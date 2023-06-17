Teesside: Contractor sorry for overgrown grass and shrubs
A contractor has apologised for failing to maintain grass and shrubs at social housing on Teesside.
Residents in some properties managed by Beyond Housing said Essex-based Ground Control had not carried out the work.
The firm admitted that the contract was "significant" in size, but that it was "committed" to resolving the issues.
The housing association, which manages 15,000 homes, previously said the delays were not acceptable.
Ground Control was given the contract in March to carry out maintenance on behalf of Beyond Housing.
But those living in Eston, Redcar, Grangetown and Saltburn claimed the firm was not keeping to schedules, leaving grass and shrubs to become overgrown.
Adam Brook, Redcar and Cleveland Council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and housing, said there had been concerns from residents and councillors.
But he said he had since been assured that residents would see an improvement from Monday.
'Back on track'
Ground Control said it was bringing in further resources to help fulfil the contract, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The size of this contract is significant," a representative said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are committed to resolving the situation for all parties."
Mr Brook added that he would "continue to lobby on behalf of our residents and work closely with Beyond Housing whilst the cutting schedule gets back on track."
Beyond Housing said it could not employ another contractor in time for the season, but it was committed to delivering an improved service.
