Saltburn: Passengers rescued from Victorian cliff lift
Twelve people had to be rescued from a Victorian seaside cliff tramway after getting stuck for more than an hour.
Four fire crews attended the scene after receiving reports that Saltburn's funicular lift was jammed in both directions at about 14:00 BST.
All the passengers were accounted for, and none was injured, when they were released at about 15:20.
The lift, built in 1884, is the oldest of its kind in Britain and reopened in 2022 after being closed for two years.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said fire engines from Middlesbrough, Coulby Newham and Saltburn attended.
It said six passengers were stuck in two carriages before being led to safety.
Engineers aided crews in releasing the lifts.
Redcar and Cleveland Council, which operates the lift, said it would investigate why the hydraulic brakes became stuck.
A spokesperson said: "As soon as it became clear a tram had stuck on Saltburn Tramway, our team initiated emergency procedures and alerted the fire brigade and did then all they could to assist to help make sure all passengers got off safely after the tram brakes seized.
"We apologise to the passengers for any distress this problem caused."
The tramway will remain closed while the council investigates why the brakes jammed.
The railway is one of the seaside town's most popular tourist attractions.
It moves up and down the cliff, linking the town with the beach 120ft (37m) below using water as a counter-weight.
