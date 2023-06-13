Redcar mural remembers lives lost to violent crime
- Published
A mural commemorating lives lost to knife crime has been created on the wall of a charity set up to protect young people.
It was designed by a group working with the Prince's Trust and painted on the Chris Cave Foundation Trust in Redcar.
The brightly coloured composition depicts a tree with falling leaves, each leaf representing a death.
Theresa Cave whose son was fatally stabbed 20 years ago said it was about "changing young people's mindsets".
"The last thing I said to Christopher before I left his body was 'I'm going to make something good come out of this' and I promised him I would do something positive," she added.
"I want to turn the negatives into positives and we are making changes and are changing mindsets."
She set up the foundation to encourage teenagers away from violent crime through education and support.
Her son Chris was 17 when he was stabbed in June 2003 in a flat near the family's home by a man who was drunk and high on drugs.
Working with the Prince's Trust, under the guidance of street artist Graham Cleland, a group of young people came up with the idea for the mural.
As well as a dove of peace and a knife - items such as a pair of odd socks, feathers and initials carved into the tree
Mr Cleland said: "Because it's a memorial the bright colours are almost a celebration.
"It might be a dark subject but there's a celebration of that person - you can't miss it."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.