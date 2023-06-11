Man charged over Stockton motorcyclist's death
A man has been charged over the death of a motorcyclist on Teesside.
Honda 125 rider Paul Greenfield was in a collision with an Audi A5 on the A1027 in Stockton on Thursday at about 22:00 BST.
The 58-year-old, who lived in the Stockton area, was described as a "loving husband and father of three".
Cleveland Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Two men aged 24 and another aged 25 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been bailed while enquiries continue.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
