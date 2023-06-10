Tributes paid to Stanhope grandad Bob Hedley after scooter crash
The family of a man killed when his mobility scooter collided with a minibus have thanked members of the public who came to his aid.
Bob Hedley, 80, died at the scene last Saturday at Stanhope, County Durham, on the A689 at the junction connecting Heather View Leisure Park.
In a statement, his family said they were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved dad, granda and great-granda".
They added he would be greatly missed.
Durham Police said Mr Hedley, who lived in the area, was riding his mobility scooter when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Turneo shortly after 19:00 BST on 3 June.
His family said they felt "truly blessed to have had him in our lives".
"We would like to thank the members of the public who were first on the scene and tried to help him while they waited for the emergency services to arrive.
"We would also like to thank all emergency services who attended and Durham Constabulary who are continuing to provide us with support."
The force is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
