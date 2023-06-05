Stanhope mobility scooter rider dies in minibus collision
- Published
An 80-year-old man died when his mobility scooter collided with a minibus in County Durham.
The man was struck shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday at Stanhope on the A689 at the junction connecting Heather View Leisure Park.
Durham Police said he died at the scene after the crash with a Ford Turneo.
An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
The man had been travelling along Stanhope Front Street shortly before the collision.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.