Body found in sea at Saltburn beach
A person has been found dead in the sea off Saltburn.
Cleveland Police said officers were called to Saltburn beach on Sunday afternoon by paramedics who had responded to reports a body could be seen in the water there.
The force said the body of a female was recovered shortly after.
Officers said formal identification had yet to take place, and their thoughts were with the person's family at "this very difficult time".
Police were unable to confirm if the person who died was a child or an adult.
They were also unable to say if there had been reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water.
The force said inquiries into the circumstances of the death were ongoing, and no further details have yet been released.
Saltburn is famous for its Victorian-era pier and is a magnet for surfers all year round.