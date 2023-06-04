Charge after Cleveland police officers attacked with knife

Sign at Corfe Crescent, Billingham
Police were called to the long and winding Corfe Crescent in Billingham

A man has been charged over an assault in which three police officers were attacked with a knife.

Cleveland Police were called to a house in Corfe Crescent, in Billingham on Teesside, on Friday night after welfare concerns were raised.

Two officers were left needing stitches for stab wounds and a third was slashed with a knife, the force said.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault and threatening someone with a weapon.

He has been remanded to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.