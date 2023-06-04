Children trespassing on Billingham train tracks prompt warning
- Published
Children have been captured on CCTV playing on railway tracks and throwing ballast stones at cars on the nearby A19.
Network Rail, which maintains the rail infrastructure, said the trespass and vandalism at Billingham, County Durham, was "illegal and dangerous".
The company said there had been a "sharp increase" in trespassing with 27 incidents since April last year.
North and East route director Matt Rice said railways were "not a playground".
"It is deeply concerning to see people taking serious risks to their own and other people's safety," he said.
"Trespassing incidents on the railway are dangerous for everyone who uses the system since they can result in serious injuries or, in the worst instance, fatalities."
Network Rail said covert cameras in the area had recorded a large number of trespassers and acts of vandalism next to the A19.
Most were young people, with some dog walkers using the tracks as a shortcut, it added.
The company plans to visit schools in the area to talk to children about "the dangerous and potentially fatal consequences of trespassing on the railway".
It will also take in pictures to see if anyone recognises the child throwing stones at cars.
British Transport Police (BTP), which will be carrying out patrols, said it was "unfathomable" that people would put themselves at risk.
People trespassing on a railway can be fined up to £1,000.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.