Cleveland police 'slashed' with knife on welfare call-out

Police were called to the long and winding Corfe Crescent in Billingham

Police officers have been slashed and stabbed with a knife while carrying out a welfare check.

Cleveland Police were called to a house on Corfe Crescent in Billingham on Teesside at about 22:15 BST on Friday after welfare concerns were raised.

A man with a knife became aggressive towards the officers, two of whom needed stitches for stab wounds and a third for slash injuries, the force said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries and is now in police custody, the force said.

