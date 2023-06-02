Teesside planning powers transfer to mayor's new groups
Planning powers for parts of Teesside have officially transferred to two development corporations overseen by the Tees Valley mayor.
The move will boost the regeneration of Hartlepool and Middlesbrough by "cutting red tape", according to Conservative mayor Ben Houchen.
He believes the move will help attract investment.
However, critics previously raised concerns over the proposed transfer of public assets to the corporations.
Middlesbrough's Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) will include within its boundaries the town centre, Middlehaven and the Zetland Historic Quarter as well as the Boho X zone, the Northern School of Art, Centre Square and Teesside University.
Hartlepool's MDC will encompass Oakesway Business Park as well as retail and leisure land such as Mill House Leisure Centre and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
'Transformation' promised
Mr Houchen said: "We will make huge changes to Middlesbrough and Hartlepool by cutting red tape and boosting investment while keeping a hand on the tiller when it comes to ensuring development truly comes to fruition.
"By taking on these planning powers, the corporations now have the means to really transform the hearts of both Middlesbrough and Hartlepool."
The type of applications to be decided by the corporations and those which will remain with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool councils is being finalised.
A list of assets under consideration to be transferred to the Hartlepool MDC has now been made public and includes the council-owned civic centre and mothballed magistrates' court.
Their transfer, along with a number of other buildings, is subject to a consultation by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which is due to end later this month.
At a council meeting in February, Labour representatives raised concerns about the list of assets set to be transferred not having been made public at that time.
Their motion to reveal the names was defeated with council officers saying the list had not been revealed due to ongoing negotiations.
Councillors at the meeting did ultimately unanimously approve moving forward with the creation of the MDC, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
