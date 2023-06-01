Alan Garbutt: Shooting was 'pure and simple' murder, jury told
The killing of a drug-dealing grandfather by a teenage boy was "pure and simple" murder, a jury has heard.
Alan Garbutt, 62, was shot with a homemade gun at his flat in Guisborough on 8 August.
A 17-year-old defendant, who was then 16, denies murder. Teesside Crown Court has heard both he and Mr Garbutt used and sold drugs from the victim's home.
Prosecutors said the youth was angry at his drugs going missing but the boy said the gun fired accidentally.
In his closing statement, prosecutor Peter Glenser KC said the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was a "cuckoo" who helped run the drugs operation from Mr Garbutt's flat in Helmsley House.
He said the youth had made "radical" changes to his story between the police interviews he gave shortly after the killing and his evidence at court.
The boy, who handed himself in two days after the shooting, told police he had been "angry and upset" when his supply of drugs went missing and he fired the so-called "slam gun" during a row, Mr Glenser said.
But the youth later told jurors his anger subsided when Mr Garbutt gave him drugs and, in the words of Mr Glenser, there was "sweetness and light in the crack den" with the gun going off accidentally when the boy was "messing about" with it.
Mr Glenser said the boy changed his account to remove his motive, adding the youth was "impetuous, impulsive" and high on a "pretty heady cocktail" of drugs.
The defendant had "not had a great start in life" but would "manipulate" people by using his "hot temper" and "preparedness to use weapons" or "serious violence", the jury heard.
Mr Glenser said the teenager was "no underling" in the drugs operation and he was "rather like a cuckoo" who "takes over" the nest, adding he had "restricted Alan Garbutt's access to his family".
He said the youth knew "exactly" how to load and use the firearm made from pipes, despite his insistence in court that he did not know it worked.
The prosecutor cited firearms expert Andre De Villiers Horne who told jurors the weapon needed to be hit with force and could not have fired with just a "nudge".
Injuries on Mr Garbutt's arm caused by shotgun pellets suggested he had his hand up because he was "being threatened", the court was told.
It was "murder, pure and simple", the prosecutor said, adding that after the shooting the boy burnt his clothes and discarded the weapon.
'Axe to grind'
In his closing statement, the boy's lawyer Peter Makepeace KC said his client had been "forged and formed" by the "underworld of crime and drugs".
He said the youth was not telling a "bleating sob story" but had been "matter of fact" in describing his life as a "street urchin" who lived "outside the safety net" of society.
Mr Makepeace said no matter how "frightening, depressing and desperate" that world may seem to the jurors, to the boy it was "the norm".
He said Mr Garbutt and his associates had been dealing drugs "for years" and several prosecution witnesses who spoke against the boy were "intrinsically linked" to the operation or had an "axe to grind".
He said they "shifted the entire blame" of the drugs network run from Mr Garbutt's "crack house" on to the "16 year old kid" in a "textbook lesson on how to deflect the police".
Mr Makepeace said Mr Garbutt was "surrounded" by his family and drugs associates who lived in other flats in Helmsley House and was "not a man who [was] going to be influenced by a single 16-year-old".
'His benefactor'
He said there was "no evidence" the gun "had ever been discharged before" and the only evidence the boy shot Mr Garbutt came from the defendant who admitted "straight away" that he had done it.
"He could have left the prosecution a tissue of lies which they could not have disproved on the evidence we have heard," Mr Makepeace said.
He also said the court had "no idea" how much force was required to fire the weapon because it was never recovered and there had been "no way of testing" it.
The jury was told the boy was clearly "off his head on drugs" and there was a "real possibility" therefore that it had gone off by accident.
Mr Makepeace said his client never intended to injure or kill Mr Garbutt, adding the 62-year-old was "everything [the boy] needed, his accommodation, employment and benefactor".
The trial continues.
