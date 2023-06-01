Cleveland Police referred to IOPC after Stockton crash
Cleveland Police will be referred to the watchdog after two people were seriously injured in a pursuit.
Officers were following a suspected stolen Range Rover when it was involved in a crash with a taxi at about 02:30 BST in Stockton.
The taxi driver and a passenger suffered serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A police spokeswoman said Bridge Road at the junction with Parkfield Road would likely remain closed for a long time and urged drivers to avoid the area.
She said the force would refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
