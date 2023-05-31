Alan Garbutt: Murder-accused fired 'slam gun' by accident
A teenager accused of murdering a fellow drug dealer with a homemade shotgun was "messing about" with it when it fired unexpectedly, a court has heard.
Alan Garbutt, 62, was shot in his Guisborough flat in August 2022.
A 17-year-old defendant, who was 16 at the time, denies murder. Jurors have heard both he and Mr Garbutt used and sold drugs from the victim's home.
The boy told Teesside Crown Court he did not think the "slam gun" worked.
The court previously heard the youth had a chaotic childhood and began taking drugs when he was eight years old.
He became a regular visitor to Mr Garbutt's flat in Helmsley House, which served as a "crack house", and later started "grafting" for drug dealers in exchange for his own supply.
The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, moved into the flat a few months before the killing, having been released from a Young Offender Institution, he said.
In the early hours of 8 August, the boy said he was "high" after taking prescription drugs and smoking cannabis.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage showing a number of men and the defendant entering and leaving Mr Garbutt's flat over the course of the night, including one man carrying a carrier bag containing heroin.
At about 01:35 BST the boy returned to the flat after making a drugs delivery to find Mr Garbutt and several other men inside the property.
He said he found some of his tablets were missing which made him "fuming" and "angry", although he has admitted he was "off his head" and "zonked" so "could have misplaced them".
The boy said he couldn't remember exactly what happened next as he was "on drugs", but he recalled Mr Garbutt gave him more tablets and some cocaine.
'Absolutely panicked'
The youth said he began "messing about" with a shotgun made from piping which had been on the living room floor, adding: "I used to mess about it with all the time and didn't think it was a risk."
He said he had no idea it was loaded and it had never gone off or hurt anyone before.
"I never wanted to hurt anybody," the boy said, under questioning from his barrister, Peter Makepeace KC.
The boy said he aimed the shotgun at one man while "messing about", then "pointed it at Alan - and it just went off".
He said there was a loud "bang" and "flash", and he saw Mr Garbutt clutch a hand to his chest - but said he had no idea how badly injured he was.
The boy said someone shouted to call an ambulance, while someone else yelled at him to leave.
The youth said he "absolutely panicked" and his "first instinct was to run". He was seen on CCTV fleeing the flat at 01:42 BST.
The defendant said he only found out Mr Garbutt had died when he called his sister later that day.
He said he had no reason to hurt Mr Garbutt as he had given him a place to stay, work and drugs.
The trial continues.
