Alan Garbutt: Murder accused 'did not think homemade gun worked'
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering a fellow drug dealer with a homemade shotgun did not think the firearm would work, a court has heard.
Alan Garbutt, 62, was killed in his flat by a so-called "slam gun" in Guisborough in August.
A 17-year-old defendant, who was 16 at the time, denies murder. Jurors have heard both he and Mr Garbutt used and sold drugs from the man's home.
He told jurors his relationship with Mr Garbutt was "sound".
Teesside Crown Court heard the boy had a chaotic childhood and started taking cannabis when he was eight.
The youth said he was "hanging around with the wrong people" and dropped out of school when he was about nine or 10.
It was about that time he started visiting Mr Garbutt's flat at Helmsley House to get "cannabis and tobacco", the court heard.
The boy said he was first taken there by an older friend and he witnessed people taking drugs including crack cocaine.
He would go to the flat every day and do "grafting" in exchange for drugs and money.
His duties included "terrorising" people who had complained about the drug dealers living in the flats, the court heard.
He said he "looked up" to Mr Garbutt and their relationship was "sound" and "spot on".
When asked by his barrister Peter Makepeace KC if he bullied Mr Garbutt, the boy replied: "No."
The boy started taking other drugs including cocaine and prescription painkillers before he progressed to selling drugs for Mr Garbutt, the court heard.
At the age of 13 he was convicted of affray when the house he was living in was burgled and he and a man went to confront the burglar who "pulled out a sword", the court heard.
The boy said "things got worse" after that and he felt "scared" of being attacked in retribution by adults "with knives", leading to him taking "more tablets".
He had two spells in a young offenders' institution, the latter ending days after his 16th birthday when he moved into Mr Garbutt's flat to resume his "grafting".
'Pretend knife fights'
The boy was preparing and dealing drugs including "crack and heroin" to fund his own addiction, the court heard, as well as doing other jobs such as "robbing" a chemist's shop.
The "chaotic" flat served as a "crack house" with people continually "arguing" and "shouting", the jury heard.
The boy admitted using swear words and insults when talking to Mr Garbutt but said everyone in the flat, including the victim, used "horrible" language.
He said there were multiple weapons in the property including knives, coshes, a shotgun and pistol.
There was also the "slam gun" made from pipes which fired a shotgun cartridge when it was hit, but the boy said he "never thought it would work".
He said he had "messed about with it numerous times but it never went off", adding he had never loaded it.
He denied evidence from an earlier witness who said he saw the youth previously hit Mr Garbutt with it three times.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.