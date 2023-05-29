Durham fox cub found with 'mam died' note on Greggs bag

A fox cub was found on its own with a note saying "my mam died - help me" on a paper bag from Greggs.
The cub was found in Langley Moor, County Durham, and handed into the RSPCA, which said the note - written by an unknown person - helped highlight the fox's plight.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn said it was "very sad" but he was grateful to the fox's rescuers.
The charity said the cub was now in the care of an RSPCA wildlife centre.
Mr Lynn collected the fox and took him to the vets, where he was given a full bill of health.
"It is heartbreaking what happened to this poor fox cub - but we are so grateful that he was found and is now in a safe place where he can recuperate," he said.
He said: "It's a lovely reminder that there's so many wildlife friends out there."
The charity said anyone who suspected a wild animal had become orphaned should wait 24 hours before contacting the RSPCA.
It said it was not uncommon to see baby animals on their own, and their parents were usually nearby.
