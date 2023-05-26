Hemlington Children's Centre: Man arrested after criminal damage
A man has been arrested after entering a children's centre and allegedly causing criminal damage.
The man went into Hemlington Children's Centre in Middlesbrough at about 15:00 BST where doors and windows were damaged, Cleveland Police said.
He was detained "within minutes", the force added, in what it described was an alarming incident.
All children and staff were safe and unharmed having immediately gone to the neighbouring school, it said.
"We understand this will have caused alarm, shock and distress to the children and staff who were present - and to parents and carers," the force said.
"We would reassure them that police will remain on scene for the time being, and that a thorough investigation is under way."
It has not been disclosed what offence the man was arrested on suspicion of committing.
The centre, on Cass House Road, provides services for youngsters and their families.
