Darlington: Labour to lead council with Lib Dem coalition deal
- Published
Labour will lead Darlington Borough Council after it agreed a coalition deal with the Liberal Democrats.
Steve Harker has been elected leader following a vote, with the Conservatives and Greens voting against the move.
The Tories were ousted from power after this month's elections when they were unable to continue a deal they had formed with Lib Dems and Independents.
The final vote for the coalition was 27 for and 23 against.
In the election Labour secured 24 seats, the Conservatives 15, the Greens 7, the Liberal Democrats three and one Independent.
Labour and the Lib Dems said they would work together to ensure the council strengthens the local economy and communities.
Mr Harker said the party recognised it "didn't win an overall majority".
"It therefore makes sense for us to reach out and work with others. We are pleased the local Liberal Democrat's responded well to this. It means, together, we can ensure the best for our town over the next four years."
In 2019, the Tories ended 22 years of Labour control and ran the council as the largest party.
Former leader Jonathan Dulston said "never in a million years did I think the Lib Dems would prop up the Labour Party in a coalition".
The Green Party said they were never approached by Labour about potentially forming a coalition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Details on how the cabinet will be formed are expected in the coming days, with Lib Dem leader Anne-Marie Curry promised a role.
"We are pleased we can work with Darlington Labour to move forward on shared priorities to improve the town," she added.
