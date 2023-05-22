Alan Garbutt death: Boy shot man with homemade gun, court hears
A teenager shot and killed a man from whose home the youth was dealing drugs, a court has heard.
Alan Garbutt, 62, was found dead in his flat at Helmsley House in Guisborough in August 2022.
A 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time, denies murdering Mr Garbutt with a homemade gun.
Prosecutors told Teesside Crown Court the youth coerced Mr Garbutt into letting the boy stay at the flat.
In his opening to jurors, prosecutor Peter Glenser KC said Mr Garbutt was an occasional user and dealer of drugs along with other men who lived in the Helmsley House flat block.
Jurors were shown CCTV from the building showing multiple men entering and exiting Mr Garbutt's flat on the night of 7 August.
At about 01:35 on 8 August, the boy could be seen running with a hood over his head out of the flat followed by other men, the court heard.
Mr Glenser said it was not in dispute that the youth shot Mr Garbutt in the chest with a so-called "slam gun" which was a homemade firearm using shotgun ammunition.
Mr Garbutt's body was found at about 02:15 by his brother who alerted the emergency services.
In his police interviews, the boy said he was addicted to cannabis and prescription medication and would use Mr Garbutt's flat to take his drugs and deal others including heroin and crack cocaine, the court heard.
He said he shot Mr Garbutt by accident then fled the scene, the court heard.
The trial continues.
