Middlesbrough rapist James Walton jailed for 19 years
A rapist who attacked a woman and held her hostage in her own home has been jailed for 19 years.
James Walton, 32, had only been out of prison for three months when he launched a "sustained" attack on 13 and 14 August, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Walton, from Middlesbrough, was found guilty of eight offences including false imprisonment and three rapes.
His victim told the court the ordeal had changed her and she "cannot think of a positive future".
Prosecutor Ian West said Walton, who already had 17 convictions for 36 offences, had been released on licence early from a five-and-a-half year prison sentence in May 2022 for offences against a previous partner.
During the attack last August, Walton strangled the woman until she went limp, beat her in the face causing extensive bruising, forced her to clean up her own blood and repeatedly raped her.
'Violent and dominating'
His victim told the court that since the attack she had left the home she "loved" since and was "fearful" to stay in the area.
She said she no longer trusted anyone and "cannot understand why this happened to me", adding: "Since this incident, I've never felt like the person I used to be."
Victoria Lamballe, representing Walton, said he "continues to deny the majority of theses offences" and although he had previous convictions for attacking women, these were his first sexual offences.
Judge Howard Crowson said the woman was "simply terrified" of Walton who was a "dangerous man" with a "history of violent and dominating behaviour towards women".
He said the woman should have expected to be safe at her home but Walton "walked in uninvited" and subjected her to a "long and sustained" attack during which she would have feared "serious injury or death".
Walton was found guilty of:
- Three counts of rape
- Assault causing actual bodily harm
- Intentional strangulation
- False imprisonment
- Putting the woman in fear of violence by harassment
- Witness intimidation
He must also serve six years on extended licence upon his release and a restraining order was imposed banning Walton from ever contacting the woman or referring to her on social media.
