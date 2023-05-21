Saltburn swimmers and surfers demand action over sewage
- Published
Swimmers, paddleboarders and surfers have held a protest at a Teesside beach to demand action over sewage they claim is making them ill.
Campaign group Surfers Against Sewage is calling for a 90% drop in sewage discharges by the end of the decade.
Surfer Deborah Hodgson said she got a bacterial infection last year being in contaminated water and lost a stone (6kg) in weight.
Northumbrian Water said it had allocated £80m to tackle the problem.
Ms Hodgson said: "I moved to Saltburn last year to surf but ended up really poorly.
"I got campylobacter after surfing and lost about a stone in a week. "
Earlier this year Saltburn lost its coveted Blue Flag status due to a decline in bathing water quality.
It had previously won the award, from Keep Britain Tidy, four years in a row.
Saltburn spokeswoman for Surfers Against Sewage, Edith Reeve, said: "Last week I came for a swim with a group and was so ill afterwards.
"It's the first time I've been ill from the water in three years and I'm a fairly strong person.
"It's just disgusting and needs sorting out."
The beach protest was one of 12 organised nationwide by Surfers Against Sewage on Saturday.
Northumbrian Water said its environmental performance had been rated four stars by the Environment Agency during its latest assessment.
However, the firm said it could do more and was investing £80m into reducing reliance on storm overflows when sewage is released.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.