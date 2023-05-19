Aycliffe schools crack down on 'inconsiderate' parking
Schools in a County Durham town are stepping up a crackdown on "inconsiderate" parking outside their gates.
Newton Aycliffe schools have told parents to avoid parking within 100m (328ft) of the premises.
They said a 400m (1,312ft) bubble had been set up with a prize incentive for those who take part.
Durham Police said "inconsiderate parking" continued to "pose serious risks" to pedestrians and drivers.
Sgt Andy Boyd said a competition with each school would help "solve the problem".
He said: "Not only could this decrease congestion and risk at school gates, but it also contributes to a healthier start and finish to the school day."
Known as the Walking Bubble Challenge, pupils will record the number of times they have arrived to school outside the 100m bubble.
Each school will be rewarded, but a main prize will be given to the school with the most pupils taking part.
Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said pupils and parents had already been involved.
"If more families choose to walk, or even bike and scoot, it will help us to reduce parking congestion at the school gates," she said.
"(It is) something which is often a concern for parents and the surrounding school community."
