Crook car arson: Sunderland man jailed over 'war movie' attack
A "stupid and wicked" arsonist who torched cars in a rampage that left a trail of destruction like "a war movie" has been jailed.
Paul Reay, 39, from Sunderland, set fire to 10 vehicles on Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook, County Durham, on 12 February.
He previously pleaded guilty to 10 counts of arson with reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Reay was sentenced to seven years and six months at Durham Crown Court.
The court heard at least £49,000 worth of damage had been caused in the "extraordinary" attack.
People living in the streets affected previously told the BBC they were woken by loud bangs and flames, and in some cases the fire melted PVC doors.
Some said the heat from the flames was so intense windows had shattered.
A summary of victim impact statements read out in court told how residents fled their homes in "utter terror" in scenes reminiscent of a "war movie".
Prosecuting, John Hobley said some had since suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and heightened anxiety.
Others had lost earnings or had been forced to move home, he said.
Reay's defence acknowledged his actions were "extraordinary, stupid and wicked", but said the episode was "a result of drink and drugs".
He said it had not been a targeted attack, and Reay had never visited the town before.
Sentencing Reay, Her Honour Judge Kidd said his behaviour led to "high risk of physical and psychological harm" to residents.
Durham Police previously said it was a "horrific incident" for residents and said officers had "worked around the clock" to identify Reay.
