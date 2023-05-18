Cleveland Police officers bitten and injured in North Ormesby

Two police officers' backsGetty Images
Police say the man had been acting "aggressively".

A man has been arrested after a police officer was bitten and another left with a leg injury.

Cleveland Police attended an address, where they found suspected cannabis, in North Ormesby at about 04:00 BST.

The force said a 28-year-old, who had been inside, had acted "aggressively".

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker, criminal damage and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A spokesperson said neither officer required hospital treatment.

