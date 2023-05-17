Tees, Esk and Wear NHS trust in court over patient deaths
- Published
A mental health trust has appeared in court over the deaths of three patients who had been in its care.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) brought charges against the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust, earlier this year.
The allegations relate to the care given to Christie Harnett, 17, Emily Moore, 18, and a third patient who has not been named.
The trust did not enter any pleas at Teesside Magistrates' Court earlier.
On behalf of the trust, barrister Paul Greaney said it was committed to "acknowledging" any "failures and learning lessons".
But he said the trust required more time to consider its defence.
Miss Harnett, from Newton Aycliffe, died at the former West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough in 2019.
Miss Moore, from Shildon, died at Lanchester Road Hospital in Durham in 2020.
Both girls took their own lives.
A spokesperson for the trust said it had "fully-co-operated" with the CQC and continued to "work closely with them".
They added: "We don't underestimate the impact that these proceedings have on those involved, and we're deeply sorry for the pain and distress this has caused."
The case was adjourned to 26 September.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.