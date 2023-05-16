Cleveland Police officer sacked over football match abuse
A police officer has been dismissed after he was "aggressive and verbally abusive" towards a boy at a football match.
Cleveland Police officer Alexander Bell also failed to disclose information in his application to the force, a disciplinary hearing heard.
He will be barred from the profession for life, the force said.
Det Chf Insp John Bonner said its officers "must act with the highest standards of integrity".
The two-day hearing heard how Bell had been on probation at the time of the incident.
His actions were found to have amounted to gross misconduct.
Cleveland Police released a statement detailing his dismissal but did not go into further detail about the football match incident.
However, Mr Bonner, from the force's department of standards and ethics, said Bell's behaviour had "fallen short" of what is expected from officers and "there are no exceptions to this".
He said: "Given the disregard by PC Bell to act with integrity and honesty, it is right he has received the outcome of gross misconduct".
Mr Bonner said the force would always take "robust action" against any officer or staff who does not "uphold the required standards of professional behaviour."
