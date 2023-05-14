Darlington: Two people dead after house fire
- Published
A woman and a man have died following a house fire in Darlington, a fire service has said.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property in Woodland Terrace at about 04:45 BST on Saturday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was rescued from the building by firefighters and taken to hospital. He died later the same day.
The service said the cause of the fire was unknown.
Five appliances from Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor attended the scene, along with the North East Ambulance Service.
The fire service said the blaze was already "fully developed" on the ground and first floor of the property when its crews arrived.
Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus entered the house and carried out a search, putting out flames using hose reels.
The man was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) with serious injuries.
"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected by this tragic incident," a spokesperson said.
Durham Police, which will carry out a joint investigation into the blaze with the fire service, has been contacted for a comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.