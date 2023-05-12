Redcar beach dog attack: Two due in court
Two people have been summoned to court after four people were hurt and a pet was badly hurt in a beach dog attack.
The attack, on Redcar's Majuba beach on 5 February, left Marie Hay's husky Naevia needing multiple operations and four people needed hospital treatment.
Cleveland Police said a 49-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman had been reported for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
The force previously said two dogs had been "voluntarily surrendered".
Ms Hay, from Nunthorpe near Middlesbrough, had been walking along the beach when her husky was reportedly set upon by two "bulldog-type dogs".
The six-and-a-half-year-old pet lost a significant amount of blood and had to be treated for wounds on her front and back legs, chest, cheeks and face.
She had to remain at specialist Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham, after suffering the injuries.
Ms Hay chronicled Naevia's recovery on TikTok, which attracted more than 100,000 followers and more than 11 million views.
She later raised more than £40,000 to pay for veterinary bills and to set up a fund for other injured dogs.
