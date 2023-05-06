Middlesbrough: Celebrating the coronation in Brambles Farm
Hundreds of miles away from camping super fans, soldiers on horseback and the grandeur on display in London, here is how one Teesside community marked the coronation of King Charles III.
DJ Colin Withers is preparing to entertain the people of Brambles Farm, an estate in Middlesbrough.
As the 64-year-old sets up the speakers, in his Union Jack outfit, I ask him what type of music he has chosen as being fitting for such a historic occasion.
"Dance music, I don't even know what you call it. Music for people that like to rave," he says.
"There'll be no raving, though, I'll make sure of it. But this dance music is what I have to play first. We get everybody moving, and then I get to play the classics for the older folk."
Brambles Farm Social Club had been derelict for five years when former steelmaker Stephen Loughman took it on with his family.
"You could stand inside, look up and see the stars," he said.
"You wouldn't believe how much graft has gone in to getting the doors open."
As the 60-year-old gives me a tour, he talks about the club's previous reputation as being "a bad place".
"That's all changed. It's a family place. It's a community club - for the community."
Stephen "watched a bit of footage" earlier in the morning but says he has been too busy setting up the club to enjoy too much of the coronation coverage.
"I am into the royal family. I am a fan, to be fair," he says.
"My own personal opinion? Charles should have let William have (the crown).
"The younger one's aren't that fussed, it's just another day, but it's a good time to be with family. A good celebration."
The beer garden has been packed since they opened at midday. Families are soaking up the sun, the burger van is in full swing, the bouncy castles are well and truly being bounced on. It is a nice atmosphere.
Two women are watching the coronation on a phone.
"It's been absolutely fantastic. Watching him in the carriage, my God, amazing," says one of them, local resident Debbie.
"It's only older ones that appreciate it more but hopefully the parents will learn their kids about the royals."
Jason Kilkenny tells me the day is "important" to him, as an ex-serviceman. His friend Martin Sargent agrees.
Nathan Quigley, 32, who's lived on the estate his whole life, says while he will "obviously celebrate" today, he doesn't consider himself a royalist.
"I preferred the Queen but it's all part of the country," he said.
"Bank holiday is a bonus."
'History in the making'
DJ Colin, now pumping out music that would not be out of place in a town-centre nightclub, thinks the royal family "do a hard job".
"Long may it live. Long may it continue," he says.
"Some of the younger ones aren't interested but drive round here - you see people with bunting in their gardens."
As Stephen observes the festivities, he says he "couldn't be happier" with the turnout.
"The weather's been great to us. I hope everyone else around Middlesbrough is having a good day too, you know?" he says.
"It's history in the making, isn't it?"
