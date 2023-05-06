Middlesbrough school teacher banned for having sex with former pupil
- Published
A maths teacher who had sex with a 17-year-old former pupil has been banned from teaching in England.
Adam Akram, of The King's Academy, Middlesbrough, began the relationship with the girl early last year - a few months after she had left the school.
A disciplinary hearing was told it started when Mr Akram worked in a second job as a pizza delivery driver.
The 31-year-old confirmed the relationship and his professional conduct was ruled unacceptable.
The panel also found his actions "constituted conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute".
Mr Akram worked at the school from September 2019 to June 2022 and had taught the girl, referred to as Pupil A.
Despite guidelines stating staff should maintain a professional distance with former pupils for three years, he said he started speaking to her in February 2022 when he would see youngsters he recognised from school.
He admitted allowing the girl to sit in his car - sometimes for more than an hour.
He also admitted communicating with her using personal devices.
'Position of trust'
The relationship came to light in May last year when the school was contacted by someone who had seen Pupil A getting into Mr Akram's vehicle.
Having found each of the three allegations proven, the panel said his conduct "fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher".
While it said there was no evidence Mr Akram coerced the girl into the relationship, it added he "was in a position of trust in relation to a former pupil, and retained a position of power and influence".
The panel heard he had sought professional help including counselling sessions.
However, it said he had "not yet recognised any impact his actions may have had on Pupil A" as he "described his relationship with her as an affair".
The panel recommended allowing a review of Mr Akram's teaching ban after five years.
But a ruling on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education said the seriousness of the allegations meant an indefinite prohibition order would be imposed.
It means he cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
Mr Akram has the right to appeal the ruling within 28 days.
