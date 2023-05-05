Local elections 2023: Labour's Chris Cooke ousts Andy Preston as Middlesbrough mayor
Labour's Chris Cooke pulled off a shock political win by defeating Andy Preston to become Middlesbrough's mayor.
In a tight race Mr Cooke won by just 760 votes, with 10,956 votes to Independent Mr Preston's 10,196.
He thanked the other candidates describing the process as a "whirlwind experience", adding that he was looking forward to "getting on with the job".
Independent Jon Rathmell received 3,102 votes and Conservative John Cooper finished last with 2,997.
Turnout in the race was 27.75% with 27,479 votes cast out of a total electorate of 99,034.
Mr Cooke said he was "humbled" but expressed concern over the low turnout.
"We need to make sure that more people engage with democracy in Middlesbrough, the turnout was incredibly low," he said.
"It's incredibly important, these people decide who are in charge of their town and they should have a good say about that."
The newly-elected mayor, who is responsible for a range of initiatives, said he wanted to ensure that the council becomes "a service-led organisation".
"I want to make sure that it starts working for people, that we become more connected to our communities," he added.
"I want to make sure I am much more visible as mayor, and that I am much more accountable taking ownership of the bad decisions and the good to make sure that people feel more recognition about their council."
Mr Preston, who has been mayor since 2019, was considered the favourite heading into the race but his hopes of serving for another four years were dashed.
The ousted mayor said he would have loved to have seen through the plans he was working on for the town but he had given 100% and was looking forward to getting his life back.
"It's been an amazing four years, incredibly difficult, incredibly tough," he said after his defeat.
"I knew I was the favourite, I knew it was going to be tight but I thought I might sneak it so it's a bit of a surprise.
"I have got mixed feelings, there's a lot of great work that I really wanted to continue, but I have a family, I have a million interests that I haven't been able to focus on."
He told the BBC he did not think he would stand again.
Voters also went to the polls to elect ward councillors across Middlesbrough, and counting will begin at 10:00 BST.
Labour also celebrated becoming the biggest party on the council in Hartlepool's elections, but remain one seat short of an overall majority, which was all down to just two votes.
They missed out in Hart ward to the Conservatives by 493 to 491.
The council is in no overall control, but talks will now take place to see if Labour can secure a deal or coalition to ensure it leads the council for the coming year, which it last did in 2019.
Counting begins in Darlington, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton later.
