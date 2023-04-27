Long-serving Hartlepool nurse retires after 44 years
A woman who is one of the longest-serving nurses on Teesside has clocked off for the last time.
Marie Seaton racked up more than 44 years of service at what is now the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.
The 75-year-old, from Hartlepool, left staff in tears on her last day, the trust said.
She joined in 1979 and worked in theatre after spending years specialising in gynaecology.
"My heart is heavy having to leave such wonderful professionals," she said.
"I'm 75 now so time to hang up the scrubs."
The nursing stalwart first joined the trust at Hartlepool's original Cameron Hospital.
She worked at the site until its closure in 1991, when all staff were relocated to the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
In 2013, Ms Seaton transferred along with her department - major gynaecology - to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.
Ms Seaton said: "My beloved speciality was moving so of course I moved with them."
In the last decade, she has helped thousands of patients, and passed on her knowledge to new nurses.
She said: "I've had the best 10 years here and have trained some amazing nurses. I loved to pass on my knowledge and skills to all members of staff.
"I've had the most incredible support from my colleagues and I couldn't have worked so long without them all."
Care group director Rowena Dean said Ms Seaton would be missed.
She said: "She was in every way, the 'nurse's nurse', a confident and skilled theatre specialist who has demonstrated drive to improve services and the utmost professionalism at all times.
"Her loyalty to the trust, to the staff she led and taught and the quality of service she delivered will be remembered by all of her colleagues."
