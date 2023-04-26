Middlesbrough streets 'blighted' by abandoned vehicles
A crackdown has been launched on the "blight" of abandoned and untaxed vehicles in a town's streets.
Middlesbrough Council has seized and removed a number of offending vehicles across the town in recent days.
A burnt-out caravan, three untaxed cars and a trailer full of dumped soil were among the vehicles that were hauled away.
They can "become magnets for anti-social behaviour", the council's Dale Metcalfe said.
"Untaxed and abandoned vehicles can blight a neighbourhood".
The council said three untaxed cars had been found in Wicklow Street and Holt Close, Newport.
Additionally, two caravans - one of which had been severely damaged by fire - were found in Punch Street, Cannon Park.
Mr Metcalfe said he hoped publishing pictures of the problem vehicles would help encourage people to continue reporting the nuisance.
He said: "This was absolutely outstanding work by the team, and all those who assisted them in doing such a professional job."
It comes just weeks after the council removed two tonnes of fly-tipped waste as part of a crackdown on the crime.
Officers said a "staggering" amount of household waste and furniture had been abandoned behind Kensington Road.
