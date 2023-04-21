Bishop Auckland murder: Man who killed brother jailed
A man who stabbed his younger brother to death in the family-owned fish and chip shop has been jailed for life.
Inderjit Klare attacked Jasreet Klare in County Durham in the early hours of 9 October, last year.
The 40-year-old dad, known as Jaz, died at the scene inside Carters, in Tenters Street, Bishop Auckland.
Klare, 42, of Eve Lane, Spennymoor, was found guilty of murder following a trial at Teesside Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.
Following the sentencing Emma, his victim's fiancee, said: "Jaz loved his family unconditionally.
"He always made time for his children and stepchildren. He was an amazing and attentive father and loving fiancé.
"Jaz will be remembered as the person with a larger-than-life personality and the generosity to match it. He will be missed dearly."
Det Supt Lee Gosling, from Durham Constabulary, who led the investigation, called it a "truly horrific attack".
"[Klare's] actions have left his family and friends suffering the consequences for the rest of their lives," he added.
"The last six months have been incredibly difficult for Jasreet's family and our thoughts remain with them. We will continue to offer them any support they need."
