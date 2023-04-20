Stockton raids: Crack cocaine hidden in Kinder egg
Crack cocaine concealed in a Kinder Surprise egg, two machetes and a sword were found during major police raids on Teesside.
More than 100 officers were involved in the operation in Stockton which targeted suspected drug dealers and those wanted for various crimes.
Thousands of pounds in cash were also uncovered, as well as Class A, B and C drugs, with 13 arrests made.
Similar raids across the Cleveland Police area will run throughout summer.
The crackdown - named Operation Artemis- sees major resources from Cleveland Police target one specific area as part of a day of action.
Patrols were also set up to catch off-road bikers.
Arrests were made on Thursday in Wembley Way, Wrensfield Road, Northumberland Road, Wrynose Gardens, Rudyard Avenue and Stockton High Street.
Those arrested remain in custody.
Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said the operation was about "protecting" the Stockton community and tackling criminals "causing the most harm".
"Cleveland Police will not stand for that," he said.
