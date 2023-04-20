Teenagers sexually assaulted in Stockton's Ropner Park
Two teenagers were photographed before being sexually assaulted in a park, police have said.
They were attacked by a man, believed to be in his 30s, in Stockton's Ropner Park at about 17:00 BST on 15 April.
Police described the attacker as having an Asian appearance, he was wearing a black zip up jacket and yellow or mustard Timberland boots.
Cleveland Police has urged anyone with information to contact the force as inquiries continue.
