Whorlton Hall: Accused carer 'showing off' describing incidents
- Published
A carer accused of ill treating patients at a secure hospital was "showing off" when telling stories about restraints, a court has heard.
Nine former workers at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Darren Lawton, 47, the seventh defendant to give evidence, told Teesside Crown Court he was a "joker".
He said humour was his way of "dealing with things".
Jurors have seen footage filmed by undercover reporter Olivia Davies, who posed as a carer at the 17-bedroom hospital for people with extreme behavioural and learning difficulties.
In one clip, Mr Lawton, who faces two charges of ill-treating two male patients, could be heard saying how he removed his keys and panic alarm ahead of restraining a patient.
'Elaborate a story'
Mr Lawton told the court the patient had taken a shoe off and thrown it at him and was "squaring up" to him.
"All I did was stand my ground and that diffused the situation," he told jurors.
The court heard that when he described it to colleagues afterwards, including Ms Davies, he "elaborated the story".
Prosecutor Anne Richardson asked him: "So when regaling staff you just added bits in?" He agreed.
"Another way would be to say you lied," Ms Richardson said.
"I was just showing off," Mr Lawton replied, adding: "Being a joker and laughing around was my way of dealing with things."
In another incident, co-accused Ryan Fuller and Mr Lawton were accused of ill-treating another man who lay on the floor pretending to be in a restraint position.
Mr Lawton said the man had been a "willing participant" and they had been joking around together.
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 27, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGhee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
