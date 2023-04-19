Darlington cars pulled over for driving too close to police bike
A police force is warning against driving too close to bicycles after a sting caught several potential offenders.
Durham Police stopped drivers who had not left a safe distance between them and a police community support officer (PCSO) on a bike.
The force said it was reminding drivers of the rules after it carried out Operation Close Pass in Darlington.
The Highway Code says drivers should leave a gap of at least 1.5m (4.10ft).
Drivers who passed too close to the PCSO were pulled over and given "words of advice" while a check was carried out to ensure their vehicle's roadworthiness.
The force said the check prompted one van driver to be issued with a ticket for carrying an insecure load "bulging" from the vehicle.
However, it said the majority were given a reminder and allowed to continue with their journey.
"All road users have an equal right to use the roads and today has been about providing education on general road safety and in particular, how to pass cyclists safely," Nicola Bowman from Durham Police said.
"It's been great to see all of the drivers we have interacted with have been open to improving their driving and our ultimate goal of keeping all road users safe," she added.
Representatives from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner's office also attended the operation.
