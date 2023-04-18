Hartlepool rape detectives release image of man
Detectives investigating a rape behind Hartlepool library have released an image of a man they want to trace.
The woman, in her 30s, was attacked behind the library in York Road at about 04:30 BST on 8 April.
Cleveland Police have released a CCTV image of a man leaving The Showroom bar in the town who may have information.
He had blonde hair in a bun, spoke with an Eastern European accent and was wearing grey and black clothes, police said.
Detectives also urged anyone who was in the area around the library or near Loons Bar in Victoria Road at about the time of the incident to get in touch.
