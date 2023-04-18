Whorlton Hall: Carer sorry for 'stupid' jokes about patients
A carer accused of ill treating patients at a secure hospital has apologised for making "inappropriate" jokes about them.
Nine former workers at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Niall Mellor, the sixth defendant to give evidence, told Teesside Crown Court it was a "stressful" place.
He said jokes were "not professional" but "if you don't laugh you'll cry".
'Horseplay'
Jurors have seen various video clips filmed by undercover reporter Olivia Davies, who posed as a carer at the 17-bedroom hospital for people with extreme behavioural and learning difficulties.
In one clip Mr Mellor, 26, who faces two charges of ill-treating one male patient, talked about "nipping" a patient while chatting with Ms Davies.
Under questioning from prosecutor Anne Richardson, Mr Mellor said that was a "wholly inappropriate" thing to say but he would "never do anything like that".
He said he was joking and wanting to be the "centre of attention", adding: "It was horseplay".
Mr Mellor said: "I would say many absurd things to act the goat, be the centre of attention."
He said Whorlton Hall was "extremely different", "stressful" and "not a normal place" to work and staff would make jokes.
"At times it would be inappropriate and not professional but I know how stressful it is there and if you don't laugh you'll cry, that was the case," Mr Mellor said.
'Pyjamas'
The court heard Mr Mellor used extreme language and insults when talking about some patients, but he told jurors that was "absolutely not" what he thought of the patients, adding: "Not for one second when I worked with any patient did I demonstrate any of this to them".
Ms Richardson accused Mr Mellor of deliberately "winding up" the man named in the charges by saying "pyjamas" to him when he knew the patient did not like that word.
Mr Mellor said his dislike of the word "wasn't constant" and it would be appropriate to say "pyjamas" if the patient was being asked to put his pyjamas on.
In the video Mr Mellor could be seen laughing after asking the man to put his pyjamas on, but he told jurors it was a "sincere" request to get the man ready for bed.
Mr Mellor said he accepted he laughed but "didn't laugh in [the patient's face]", adding: "I thought I was the joker".
He also said he was wary of the man who would often attack staff and "didn't want to let anybody know" he was affected or "bothered", including the man as he felt the man would target him if he knew Mr Mellor was scared of him.
'Sensationalise events'
The court heard the man had a love of 1980s music but Mr Mellor "ill-treated" him by turning his music down.
Mr Mellor said there were many times the man's music had to be turned down as it was too loud and could antagonise other patients.
Ms Richardson read quotes in which Mr Mellor told colleagues how he was "creased" turning the man's music down, with the prosecutor saying he was being "cruel".
Mr Mellor said he "sensationalised simple events to be the centre of attention" when describing them to colleagues after they happened.
"Was it all just a huge joke to you?" Ms Richardson asked.
"No I don't think anyone on section was a huge joke," Mr Mellor said, adding: "I was just too immature at the time, too stupid.
"These things I've said have never been reflected with the way I've actually interacted with patients."
Ms Richardson said he knew what he was doing was "cruel, demeaning and deliberate".
Mr Mellor said they were "just comments", adding: "Every time I worked with a patient I've been spot on".
The court has heard Whorlton Hall had 17 bedrooms for people with extreme behavioural difficulties, many of whom were sectioned.
It closed in the wake of the Panorama documentary.
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 27, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGhee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
