Two cyclists in Thornaby brandish knives before robbing man
Two people on bikes brandished knives before robbing a man, police said.
The attack, in Langley Avenue in Thornaby, near Stockton, happened at about 18:30 BST on Saturday. The man was not injured in the attack.
Cleveland Police said they believed the suspects may be part of a larger group.
Officers urged witnesses to come forward especially if they had any video footage. They said they were aware several members of the public and drivers were in the area at the time.
